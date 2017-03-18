Bria, AP newsman who flashed Nazi surrender, dies at 101

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter Pause

2:14 Brownback honors victims of Olathe shooting at Kansas Capitol

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

1:12 Shawnee Mission superintendent's advice to lawmakers

2:08 Dangerous intersection concerns neighborhood residents

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

2:12 Troubles ahead for the Buck O'Neil Bridge