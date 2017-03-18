Turkey marks anniversary of World War I campaign

2:14 Brownback honors victims of Olathe shooting at Kansas Capitol Pause

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

1:46 Experience the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Kansas City

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

1:50 Adoption by the numbers

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

3:36 Missouri senior J'den Cox advances to third NCAA final

2:16 KU 100, UC Davis 62: Postgame interviews

3:13 Her life-threatening 140-lb tumor was more than just a 'potbelly'