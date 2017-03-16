The Latest: 3 shot, 5 in shock after French school shooting

1:12 Shawnee Mission superintendent's advice to lawmakers Pause

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

1:26 Mulvaney: Trump's budget 'blueprint' will represent 'top-line numbers only'

1:45 Nunes: I've not seen evidence of wiretapping, media may be taking Trump tweets too literally

1:57 House Intelligence Committee: "we don't have any evidence" of wiretapping

1:05 What Planned Parenthood supporters want you to know about the organization

1:27 White House: "CBO coverage estimates are consistently wrong"

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business