The Latest: Trump suffers new defeat on revised travel ban

1:12 Shawnee Mission superintendent's advice to lawmakers Pause

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

1:05 What Planned Parenthood supporters want you to know about the organization

1:29 Sam Brownback responds to reports about Trump job

3:51 Olathe shooting victim speaks

1:50 Adoption by the numbers

6:16 Chow Town Live: How Beer Kitchen makes its fries

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

2:08 KU fans greet Jayhawks at Tulsa hotel; Bill Self discusses his message for the team