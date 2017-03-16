Fallen Navajo officer called fearless, hilarious at service

1:50 Adoption by the numbers Pause

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

2:14 Brownback honors victims of Olathe shooting at Kansas Capitol

1:12 Shawnee Mission superintendent's advice to lawmakers

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:39 Five things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

2:32 Melania Trump's focus as First Lady is to end cyberbullying

1:02 Bernie Sanders: 'I was … told that Kansas was a Republican state'

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change