OAS head urges bloc suspend Venezuela over elections

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together Pause

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

0:42 Baton Rouge toddler is garbage man's morning helper

1:24 Mr. Wilson, the rescue dog, finds a home in Broward

1:16 Little Yorkie named Lucy picks toy that's larger than herself

1:26 Smartphones getting smarter

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab