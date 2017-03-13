Nation & World

WFP seeks $460 million more for Yemen to prevent famine

The Associated Press
AMMAN, Jordan

The head of the World Food Program says the agency is racing against time to prevent famine in war-scarred Yemen.

Ertharin Cousin said Monday that 7 million people face severe food shortages.

She says that without increased international funding and more access to the hungry, "we will see famine-like conditions" and that people will die in some of the hardest-hit areas.

Cousin spoke in Jordan after a three-day visit to Yemen.

The agency says it urgently needs $460 million through August as well as access by sea and land to help all 7 million people who cannot survive without food aid.

The Arab world's poorest country has been ravaged by a two-year-old conflict between Houthi rebels and an internationally recognized government. The fighting has left more than 10,000 civilians dead.

