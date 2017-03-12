15 killed, dozens missing in Ethiopia garbage dump landslide

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline Pause

3:19 Salvador Perez and Drew Butera form a solid 1-2 punch at catcher for Royals

3:38 Foot-tapping Ozark fiddle music lives on at the McClurg Jam

3:36 Snow, cold don't stop the fun at the Snake Saturday Parade

2:32 Cerner's new Innovations complex is open in Kansas City

1:29 Matt Besler, Peter Vermes on Sporting KC scoreless draw

2:10 Big-ticket taxpayer, private-sector KC-area projects

3:09 Millennials Ask: What’s It Like to Retire?

2:21 Iowa State coach Steve Prohm on Monte Morris: 'You win with great players'