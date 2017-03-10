The Latest: Judge exempts Syrian family from Trump ban

1:18 Family of KC murder victim seek help from community in identifying killer Pause

2:41 Iowa State fans jam Kelly’s to kick off the Big 12 tourney

1:55 Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths

1:14 Iowa State seniors ready to win third Big 12 Tournament

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

16:50 Big 12 Tournament analysis: K-State preview, KU review

0:29 Resource center opens to help Oak Grove residents affected by tornado

1:29 Sam Brownback responds to reports about Trump job

0:51 Sporting KC's Dom Dwyer: Winning a championship is 'our only goal here'