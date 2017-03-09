10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:
1. a href='https://apnews.com/1be41dbf7e224ee782e92f2871b6878e/South-Korea's-president-formally-ousted-by-court'SOUTH KOREA'S PARK REMOVED FROM OFFICE/a
A top court formally removes the impeached president over a corruption scandal that has plunged the country into political turmoil.
2. BILL TO DISMANTLE 'OBAMACARE' CLEARS HURDLES
Republican leaders claim fresh momentum after the long-promised legislation is approved by two House committees.
3. CHALLENGES TO TRAVEL BAN MOUNT
Washington state says it will renew its request to block Trump's executive order as a judge grants Oregon's request to join the case. Several other states say they intend to take legal action, too.
4. WHY TECH FIRMS ARE IN A BIND
WikiLeaks is offering to help the likes of Google and Apple identify the software holes used by purported CIA hacking tools — but accepting such help would raise legal and ethical questions.
5. HOW US STRATEGY IN SYRIA IS SHIFTING
The deployment of around 200 Marines shows that the military is turning toward overt displays of U.S. force rather than working quietly behind the scenes.
6. NEW EPA CHIEF SPARKS DEBATE
Scott Pruitt says he does not believe that carbon dioxide is a primary contributor to global warming — a statement at odds with mainstream scientific consensus.
7. ARRESTS AT BORDER FALL SHARPLY
Arrests of people crossing the Mexican border illegally dropped roughly 44 percent during Trump's first month in office — but exactly why isn't quite clear.
8. WHAT'S A PARADOX OF TRUMP'S PRESIDENCY
The man who condemns the media as "the enemy of the people" may be the most voracious consumer of news — TV and print — in modern presidential history.
9. MUSHER NODS OFF, GOES MISSING
Iditarod race veteran Linwood Fiedler arrives at a checkpoint about an hour behind his dogs after falling asleep and toppling off his sled.
10. TEXANS CUT TIES WITH BROCK OSWEILER
One year after signing a four-year deal with Houston, the quarterback is headed to Cleveland.
Comments