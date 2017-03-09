The Latest: Poland insists home country backing for EU chief

The Latest on the European Union summit taking place Thursday and Friday (all times local):
3:15 p.m.
Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo says every head of the European Union's Council should have backing from their own home country.
Szydlo spoke on arriving for the EU summit that is to decide on whether Donald Tusk should serve a second term for as head of the Council. Poland strongly opposes the re-election of the former prime minister and political foe of the current government.
"We don't agree for the head of the European Council, whoever he is, to be chosen without the consent of the country he comes from," Szydlo said. "This is a matter of principle."
Szydlo made no threats to block the vote or the summit. Her statements seemed chiefly addressed to ruling party supporters in Poland.
___
3 p.m.
French President Francois Hollande says Donald Tusk should be re-elected as European Union president in the interests of continuity and stability at a time when the 28-nation bloc is under pressure.
Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, faces opposition from his own country's government. But Hollande said as he arrived at an EU summit Thursday: "I don't see how one country could oppose this solution when all the others are in favor."
Hollande added that "with a Europe that has to affirm its unity, a Europe that needs to be firm in the face of a certain number of pressures it faces, there is every reason to confirm here the nomination of Donald Tusk."
___
2:40 p.m.
Malta's prime minister is saying that it's not possible for one country to block a decision on who holds one of the European Union's top jobs, amid strong resistance from Poland to a new term for incumbent Donald Tusk.
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency, will preside over Thursday's planned decision on who will lead the EU Council for the next 2 ½ years. Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, appears to have overwhelming support among the 28 EU nations.
Muscat said: "One country cannot block a decision. There are very clear rules of engagement and rules of procedure that we will follow."
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, often an ally of Poland's nationalist government, made clear that his country will support Tusk.
___
2:15 p.m.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says he is steadfast in his opposition to having a Turkish minister address the Turkish electorate the Netherlands ahead of a referendum, and said it had nothing to do with next Wednesday's Dutch elections.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu suggested on Thursday that Dutch officials feared campaigning by Turkish leaders for a "yes" vote in an upcoming referendum in Turkey about expanding the presidential powers would affect the polls. He said he could come after the elections.
But Rutte said his opposition ran much deeper and "has nothing to do with the elections."
Speaking as he entered the EU summit, Rutte called the Turkish vote as "a referendum by which Turkey is moving in the wrong direction, away from democracy."
___
12:30 p.m.
The European Union leader who will oversee the election of the new Council president says "there is an overwhelming support for President (Donald) Tusk 's re-election."
Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told a small group of reporters just hours ahead of the summit that even if several member nations are unhappy that all major EU posts are held by members of the EPP Christian Democrat group, "they don't want to sacrifice President Tusk because of that because they think he has done a good job."
Malta currently holds the EU's rotating presidency.
Tusk's native Poland is the only known country that opposes his re-election, saying he has done a bad job and meddled too much in national politics, which is currently dominated by Tusk's political rivals.
Apart from Tusk, EPP politicians head the EU Commission through Jean-Claude Juncker and the Parliament, with Antonio Tajani at its head.
___
11:20 a.m.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has thrown her weight behind Donald Tusk to retain one of the European Union's top jobs ahead of an EU summit in Brussels Thursday, despite staunch opposition from his home country of Poland.
The EU's 28 leaders are due to decide who will be president of the EU Council for the next 2½ years. It is one of the bloc's most prestigious jobs, and involves chairing summits and coordinating the work of member countries.
Poland's nationalist government has proposed little-known Polish EU lawmaker Jacek Saryusz-Wolski to replace Tusk — a former prime minister who has a long and bitter rivalry with the leader of Poland's current governing party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski.
Diplomats from several member nations say Warsaw has little or no support, while Tusk has strong backing. Merkel offered Tusk public support in a pre-summit speech to lawmakers in Berlin.
"I see the re-election of Donald Tusk as a sign of stability for the entire EU," she said.
___
11:10 a.m.
Malta's prime minister, who will preside over the election of the next president of the European Union's Council, is indicating that he remains convinced the decision will be made Thursday.
Poland is holding out against the re-election of incumbent Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister who's a bitter rival of the leader of the country's current governing party. It has proposed that a European lawmaker from Poland, Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, replace him but appears to have little or no support.
The election will be overseen by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat of Malta, which holds the EU's rotating presidency.
Muscat said ahead of the summit: "The item is on the agenda, so I think that usually when an item is on the agenda one has to decide on that item."
___
11:00 a.m.
Poland's foreign minister says the nation will do "everything" to block the re-election of European Council head Donald Tusk at a EU summit starting Thursday.
Tusk's term holding one of EU's most prestigious jobs ends May 31, and he enjoys wide backing for a second term.
Minister Witold Waszczykowski said Thursday Poland's diplomats will be telling their foreign partners that the summit "is in danger" if they insist on Tusk, Poland's former prime minister and adversary of the current government.
He said Polish media reports that Poland would refuse to sign the summit's conclusions were "journalist speculation."
In last-minute talks Poland is trying to garner support for its counter-candidate, little-known European lawmaker Jacek Saryusz-Wolski.
"There is no need for hurry, no need to make the decision today," Waszczykowski said on TVN24.
Comments