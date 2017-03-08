NYC cops thwart gun ring that exploited looser Virginia laws

1:16 Little Yorkie named Lucy picks toy that's larger than herself Pause

1:06 Statue of Liberty's lights go out

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

1:26 Smartphones getting smarter

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:18 Family of KC murder victim seek help from community in identifying killer

1:30 Get to know the Big 12 men's basketball tournament field

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address