AP source: Cowboys to release QB Romo when NFL year begins

1:16 Little Yorkie named Lucy picks toy that's larger than herself Pause

1:06 Statue of Liberty's lights go out

0:39 NTSB, MDOT investigate fatal wreck

1:24 Last video of bus before train wreck

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

1:18 Family of KC murder victim seek help from community in identifying killer

1:36 Preparing for the Big 12 Tournament