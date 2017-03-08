Senators seek evidence to support Trump's wiretapping claim

1:16 Little Yorkie named Lucy picks toy that's larger than herself Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

1:48 Fresno zoo's baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it

1:36 Preparing for the Big 12 Tournament

1:18 Family of KC murder victim seek help from community in identifying killer

2:57 Oak Grove residents dig out after tornadoes destroy hundreds of homes and businesses

2:12 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

1:30 Get to know the Big 12 men's basketball tournament field