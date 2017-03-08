Tusk closing in on 2nd term as EU Council President

1:48 Fresno zoo's baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it Pause

1:06 Tree struck by lightning in St. Louis glows red

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

2:57 Oak Grove residents dig out after tornadoes destroy hundreds of homes and businesses

1:46 'It sounded like an elephant going through the window': Oak Grove houses hit by tornadoes

1:30 Get to know the Big 12 men's basketball tournament field

1:36 Preparations continue for the Big 12 Tournament

2:05 Bruce Weber previews Big 12 Tournament, K-State-Baylor game

1:20 Missouri-made Gracie Gold seeks reset after jarring 2016