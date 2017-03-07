Nation & World

March 7, 2017 12:45 PM

Maryland trooper shoots man who pointed weapon at police

The Associated Press
WILLARDS, Md.

Authorities say a man who barricaded himself in a bedroom and pointed a shotgun at officers was shot in the arm by a Maryland State Police trooper.

Police charged 25-year-old Alex Bartell with attempted murder, assault, false imprisonment and other offenses stemming from the incident in Wicomico County.

Police say officers were sent to a house where Bartell had barricaded himself inside the bedroom with several loaded guns. Bartell's girlfriend, who was in the house with her 3-year-old child, said he'd assaulted her. Police say a state trooper shot Bartell just after 2 a.m. Tuesday after Bartell pointed what appeared to be a shotgun at troopers and deputies. The officer has not yet been identified.

Bartell is being treated for his injuries at Shock Trauma. No one else was injured.

