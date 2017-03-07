Little Yorkie named Lucy picks toy that's larger than herself

This tiny Yorkie has made a big splash around the world thanks to a video the dog's owner posted to Facebook.
Vickie Sheffer Adkins Fulton Facebook

Government & Politics

The checks and balances of executive orders

Executive orders are as old as George Washington. Every president except William Henry Harrison has issued them, and some—like President Donald Trump's recent executive order on immigration—are controversial. They directly affect how the government operates but it isn’t always clear how they work.

Nation & World Videos