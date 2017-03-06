A look at what's in, what's out in Trump's new travel ban

1:06 Tree struck by lightning in St. Louis glows red Pause

1:52 Despite support, anxiety runs high in Olathe immigrant community

1:48 Fresno zoo's baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it

3:40 Proper exercise for competitive gamers

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman

2:12 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

1:30 Get to know the Big 12 men's basketball tournament field

4:00 Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing

2:00 Bill Self says KU has played through 'crap and distractions'