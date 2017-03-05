Nation & World

March 5, 2017 7:37 AM

Report: Germany wanted to turn back refugees in Sept 2015

The Associated Press
BERLIN

A German newspaper reports that the government planned to close the border with Austria and turn back asylum-seekers in September 2015, at the height of the European refugee crisis.

Welt am Sonntag reports Chancellor Angela Merkel and her ministers agreed Sept. 12 to send thousands of police to shut the frontier the following evening, but the plan was halted hours before it was due to take effect.

Citing interviews with several high-ranking officials involved at the time, the paper reported Sunday that ministers didn't want to take responsibility for a decision that might be illegal. The possibility of unpopular images of police officers blocking women and children was reportedly also a concern.

The interior ministry said in a statement it could "neither confirm nor deny" the report.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Despite support, anxiety runs high in Olathe immigrant community

View more video

Nation & World Videos