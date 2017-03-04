Deputies shoot, kill man after answering woman's 911 call

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman Pause

2:00 Bill Self says KU has played through 'crap and distractions'

2:30 Injury, chronic pain, lead to life in kilt for Leawood man

2:12 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

0:57 Royals' Lorenzo Cain, Ned Yost and Sluggerrr sign autographs

1:53 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

0:45 DeShone Kizer on being a day one starter and playing for Andy Reid

2:46 Ad Council highlights 'unbiased love' with the help of a kiss cam

1:48 Cattle on the loose following K-10/I-435 crash