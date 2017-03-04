Officials: Several unaccounted for after Massachusetts blaze

The Massachusetts fire marshal's office says five people are unaccounted for following a blaze at a home in the town of Warwick.
Authorities say two family members escaped after the 3-alarm fire broke out in the single-family home on Richmond Road at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday.
The fire marshal said in a statement that five other people were unaccounted for.
Town Coordinator David Young told The Recorder of Greenfield that a mother and four children were missing.
Young said there was little left of the home after the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and no other details were immediately released.
Warwick is a small town in Franklin County in northwestern Massachusetts.
Young said at least 16 area fire departments helped battle the early-morning blaze.
Comments