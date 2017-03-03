FBI: No evidence of crime in death of Muslim Washington teen

3:50 Defendant in deaths of six firefighters in 1988 resentenced, will soon be released Pause

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

0:57 Royals' Lorenzo Cain, Ned Yost and Sluggerrr sign autographs

0:35 Cattle on the loose on K-10

0:39 Boy on retrieving stuck basketball at Boise State game: 'Dude, let's go get it'

0:47 LeFou of 'Beauty and the Beast' in a scene with Gaston

2:46 Ad Council highlights 'unbiased love' with the help of a kiss cam

1:48 Cattle on the loose following K-10/I-435 crash

1:16 Ned Yost on what he expects to see from the Royals at this part of spring training