College students protest speaker branded white nationalist

1:25 Kansas Supreme Court school funding decision: How we got here Pause

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

2:06 The Kansas Supreme Court's school funding ruling: What's next?

2:26 Gov. Sam Brownback discussed Kansas education funding

0:31 Jeff Sessions: I did not have communications with the Russians

3:51 Olathe shooting victim speaks

1:17 Purinton makes first court appearance

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor

1:02 Bernie Sanders: 'I was … told that Kansas was a Republican state'