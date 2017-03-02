Jury acquits former Utah attorney general of bribery charges

1:25 Kansas Supreme Court school funding decision: How we got here Pause

2:26 Gov. Sam Brownback discussed Kansas education funding

2:06 The Kansas Supreme Court's school funding ruling: What's next?

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

3:51 Olathe shooting victim speaks

1:17 Purinton makes first court appearance

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

3:16 Donald Trump draws the ire of Nancy Kassebaum at the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics