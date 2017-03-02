Former American Airlines CEO welcomes Trump’s tweets

Donald Trump unnerved Fort Worth’s third-largest employer with a series of tweets in December, threatening to move business away from Lockheed Martin unless the cost of F-35 fighter jets went down.
But Bob Crandall, the former CEO of American Airlines — Fort Worth’s largest employer — welcomed Trump’s Twitter attention, the 21st-century version of the bully pulpit.
Crandall spoke at the 2017 Aviation Summit in Washington on Thursday morning to aviation industry leaders, and he issued support for legislation that would privatize the nation’s air traffic controllers.
“Clinging to the technical residue of another age is the last thing we want to do. The people in this room can make this happen,” Crandall said. “If you’re a member of Congress, lend Chairman Shuster your support. If you’re part of the administration, grab this and run with it. It’s a classic example of the kind of forward-looking investment on which you ran for election. And tell your big boss to start tweeting out those who claim to want smaller government and more efficiency.”
Commercial airlines generally support the legislation that would take the nation’s air traffic control system out of government hands and put it in the hands of a private nonprofit with congressional oversight.
Industry leaders met with Trump in February over the proposal, which made it out of Pennsylvania GOP Rep. Bill Shuster’s transportation committee during the last session of Congress but did not move to the House of Representatives’ floor after some Republicans objected.
“The airlines need a safe and reliable system and they, like the controllers, want the better tools,” Crandall said. “This concept has been adopted by more than 50 other countries in one form or another. No country that has made the change has ever sought to change back.”
Opponents of the legislation include general aviation pilots and groups that would see increased fees if a private entity took over. Crandall argued that private jets would save money in the form of decreased fuel usage due to a more efficient air traffic control system if the legislation passes.
“I know that will continue to be a major piece of contention,” said Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, who opposes the legislation. “It divides the aviation industry.”
Curtis Tate contributed to this report.
Alex Daugherty: 202-383-6049, @alextdaugherty
Comments