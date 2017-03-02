Anger over Turkish justice ministers' rally in Germany

1:30 Ash Wednesday selfies: 'Probably counterproductive' Pause

0:42 The meaning of Ash Wednesday

0:57 Royals' Lorenzo Cain, Ned Yost and Sluggerrr sign autographs

2:30 Injury, chronic pain, lead to life in kilt for Leawood man

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

0:47 Dontari Poe on TD pass: 'I was in Coach Reid's ear, like a true offensive player'

4:20 What you should know from President Trump’s first speech to Congress