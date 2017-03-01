Volunteers clean-up vandalism at Jewish cemetery

Volunteers help to lift and fix headstones after a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia is vandalized.
AP, McClatchy

The checks and balances of executive orders

Executive orders are as old as George Washington. Every president except William Henry Harrison has issued them, and some—like President Donald Trump's recent executive order on immigration—are controversial. They directly affect how the government operates but it isn’t always clear how they work.

Harrison Ford mistakenly flies plane over airliner at California airport

Video released Tuesday shows a plane piloted by "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" star Harrison Ford mistakenly flying low over an airliner that was taxiing at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. In it, an American Airlines 737 is taxiing slowly. Then Ford's yellow, single-engine plane suddenly zooms in from the right of the frame, flying low over the airliner and casting its shadow down the middle of the bigger plane before landing on the taxiway. Ford was supposed to land on a runway that runs parallel to the taxiway.

The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

The Smithsonian National Zoo said its final farewell to its panda cub Bao Bao on Tuesday. The zoo packed up the American-born panda, who is being sent to China, where the 3-year-old cub will eventually join a breeding program. She left the zoo in a special crate and will be traveling on a 16-hour, nonstop flight with a keeper and veterinarian.

