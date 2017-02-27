Seoul says North Korea executes 5 senior security officials

3:51 Olathe shooting victim speaks Pause

3:45 March and prayer vigil for Olathe shooting victims

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

3:01 A firefighter's widow believes job led to his death from cancer

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation

4:16 The vicious debt trap of payday loans

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

2:18 Mercy Seat Tattoo benefit gives ink for social cause