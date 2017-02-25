NY congresswoman urges open White House press briefings

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test Pause

1:08 5 things to know about the California marijuana proposition

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

3:59 Pot and the presidency

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

2:12 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks