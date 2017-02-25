The Latest: UN's Syria ambassador expected talk 'spoilers'

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test Pause

1:11 Texas transgender wrestler Mack Beggs earns victory at state tournament

5:57 Allies of transgender children ready to fight Texas' 'bathroom bill'

3:56 Melinda and Bill Gates among 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

2:57 Resident regrets following and photographing man walking in Waldo