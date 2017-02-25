The Latest: Indonesia: Suspect was paid $90 to attack Kim

1:41 Mitch McConnell greeted by boos, chants as he arrives at luncheon Pause

1:04 Protesters gather before McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

1:02 Argument breaks out after McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

2:00 Hundreds cram into church to honor victims of Olathe shooting