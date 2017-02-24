Helicopter crashes near New Jersey apartment complex

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero Pause

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

3:05 Tillerson: the 'utmost mission' is defeating ISIS

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack