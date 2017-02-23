AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you Pause

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

2:59 Shooting victim from Olathe is being called a hero

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting

2:40 Charges filed in Olathe Austins shooting