Dunford: Counter-IS plan will have global scope

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe Pause

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

3:05 Tillerson: the 'utmost mission' is defeating ISIS

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:54 Dramatic video shows D.C. police rescuing man from burning car

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall