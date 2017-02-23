The Latest: Iraqi police enter Mosul airport, take runway

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test Pause

1:39 Trump says he'll allow people in who 'want to love our country'

0:44 Surgeon surprised when a coyote followed him into work

6:41 Taking on Trump's travel ban

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:23 Vatican official speaks about Pope Francis' views on immigration

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

3:37 Mayor Sly James addresses need for terminal overhaul at KCI