American Samoa's ex-congressman dies at 73

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting Pause

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

3:37 Mayor Sly James addresses need for terminal overhaul at KCI

9:15 Analysis: Kansas 87, TCU 68

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

2:57 Resident regrets following and photographing man walking in Waldo