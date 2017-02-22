Chinese Basketball Association elects Yao Ming as president

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline Pause

0:29 Raw video: Olathe police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill

3:05 Tillerson: the 'utmost mission' is defeating ISIS

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:41 Mitch McConnell greeted by boos, chants as he arrives at luncheon

1:04 Protesters gather before McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

1:02 Argument breaks out after McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

1:39 Trump says he'll allow people in who 'want to love our country'

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off