3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline Pause

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

1:42 Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

1:00 White House says hiring freeze respects the American tax payer

0:27 North Carolina teacher greets students with special handshakes

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

3:37 Mayor Sly James addresses need for terminal overhaul at KCI

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash