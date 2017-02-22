Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

When police in Albuquerque, New Mexico asked this girl to walk a straight line as part of a field sobriety test, she did cartwheels instead. It didn't go well.
Albuquerque Police

McMaster discusses leadership, how to influence an organization

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, Georgia discussed influencing an organization during this excerpt of an interview first published in July 2014. President Donald Trump has chosen McMaster as the nation’s next national security adviser, a position that became available with the ouster of Michael Flynn, a retired Army general.

McMaster: 'In the army, because the stakes are so high, you can't just be a yes man'

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, discusses the importance of criticism and feedback in the Army during this excerpt of an interview first published in July 2014. President Donald Trump has chosen McMaster as the nation’s next national security adviser, a position that became available with the ouster of Michael Flynn, a retired Army general.

