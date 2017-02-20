Nation & World

February 20, 2017 3:08 AM

Israeli army: Sinai militant fire hits Israel, no one hurt

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

The Israeli military says several shells have been fired from neighboring Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, exploding in the south of the country and causing no injuries.

The military says Israeli forces are searching the area following Monday's attack.

It wasn't immediately clear who fired the shells but Islamic militants in Egypt's lawless Sinai have been behind a number of such attacks in recent years.

Egypt has been battling the militants in the restive region, including the Sinai-based Egyptian affiliate of the Islamic State group.

Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty in 1979 and maintain close security cooperation.

There was no immediate comment from Egypt following the shelling.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Philadelphia dads wear tutus for a special Valentine's Day dance class

View more video

Nation & World Videos