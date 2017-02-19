Nation & World

Malaysia searching for 4 N. Korean suspects who left country

The Associated Press
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Malaysia's senior police official says they are looking for four more North Korean suspects who had left the country the same day the North Korean leader's brother died after being attacked at the airport.

Malaysia's deputy national police chief Noor Rashid Ibrahim identified all four at a news conference on Sunday. He also identified a fifth person of interest and showed photographs of two more North Koreans who were not identified by name but are also wanted by the government in connection with Kim Jong Nam's apparent assassination on Monday.

Four people have been arrested, including two women, a boyfriend of one of them and a North Korean man.

