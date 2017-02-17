Trump weighs mobilizing Nat Guard for immigration roundups

3:54 Singing telegram helps create a love match in an Alabama Wal-Mart Pause

1:55 Learn how to 'pour over' properly

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

3:41 Watch California National Guard chopper crew rescue man, 81, from Plumas County flood waters

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports

1:31 What's going on at the Oroville Dam?

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

0:38 'The limbo queen' Shemika Charles limbos under a truck

2:32 Becoming Donald Trump