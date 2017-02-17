French language groups protest English-only Olympic slogan

3:56 Melinda and Bill Gates among 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom Pause

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

3:04 Heartbreaking video of the return of a fallen soldier

3:51 Energy 101: Harnessing the power of water to turn it into electricity

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:36 9,000 new blood-red poppies at National World War I Museum

3:24 Go figure immigration laws: Most people haven't a clue

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation

0:53 Five things to know about Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer