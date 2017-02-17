Kremlin denies any disappointments in ties with Trump govt

3:54 Singing telegram helps create a love match in an Alabama Wal-Mart Pause

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

1:35 Photos of Yordano Ventura's wrecked Jeep, crash scene in Dominican Republic

1:36 9,000 new blood-red poppies at National World War I Museum

3:24 Go figure immigration laws: Most people haven't a clue

0:53 Five things to know about Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation

2:20 KU coach Bill Self on beating West Virginia: 'I still don't know how we did it'