Nation & World

February 16, 2017 7:53 AM

EU parliament OKs more anti-terror rules

The Associated Press
STRASBOURG, France

The European Union's legislature has approved more anti-terror rules targeting foreign fighters going to or returning from conflict zones and will make crimes of such actions as public incitement and training for terrorism.

The parliament said new rules will reinforce the sanctions for traveling to or returning from conflicts with the intent to carry out terror attacks, as well as aiding, funding or abetting such actions.

Following extremist attacks in France, Belgium and Germany over the past two years, EU nations have sought to tighten criminal legislation to include more extremist actions.

The EU legislation now goes to member states where it should be fully implemented over the next 18 months.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'The limbo queen' Shemika Charles limbos under a truck

View more video

Nation & World Videos