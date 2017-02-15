NY lawmaker makes pitch to name baseball the state sport

3:51 Energy 101: Harnessing the power of water to turn it into electricity Pause

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:31 What's going on at the Oroville Dam?

8:37 Stephen Miller warms up crowd of Trump supporters

1:26 Royals Daily: Camp opens, bizarre injury follows

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988