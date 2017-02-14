Democrats demand independent Russia probe after Flynn quits

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam Pause

1:13 Live Oak resident prepares for the worst

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

6:16 Emergency officials give update on the Oroville Dam spillway damage, repairs, evacuations

0:44 Oroville Hospital shelters in place, moves patients up one floor

1:08 Lake Oroville eyes new storms expected to arrive Thursday