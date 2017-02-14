10 Things to Know for Today

2:01 Trump: U.S. and Canada share same values, love of freedom Pause

4:52 Wichita businessman gives a $260,000 present to Derby woman

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

2:20 KU coach Bill Self on beating West Virginia: 'I still don't know how we did it'

9:05 Analysis: Kansas 84, West Virginia 80 (OT)

0:25 KU's Devonté Graham: Team talked about avoiding home losing streak

0:40 Bob Huggins: Can't put KU at line that many times

2:26 Mayor Sly James gives details on $800 million 'GO' bond proposal

0:47 Blue Valley students hold prayer vigil for coach Eric Driskell