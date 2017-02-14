Libya rivals in Cairo to discuss political settlement

0:25 KU's Devonté Graham: Team talked about avoiding home losing streak Pause

2:01 Trump: U.S. and Canada share same values, love of freedom

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville Dam emergency in California

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

9:05 Analysis: Kansas 84, West Virginia 80 (OT)

2:20 KU coach Bill Self on beating West Virginia: 'I still don't know how we did it'