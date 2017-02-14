Federal judge blocks Trump travel ban for Virginia residents

2:01 Trump: U.S. and Canada share same values, love of freedom Pause

1:39 Trump says he'll allow people in who 'want to love our country'

1:12 Wife and stepson of KKK leader Frank Ancona accused of murder

0:25 KU's Devonté Graham: Team talked about avoiding home losing streak

9:05 Analysis: Kansas 84, West Virginia 80 (OT)

2:15 KC councilwoman says losing airport 'A distinct possibility'

2:20 KU coach Bill Self on beating West Virginia: 'I still don't know how we did it'

0:40 Bob Huggins: Can't put KU at line that many times

0:47 Blue Valley students hold prayer vigil for coach Eric Driskell